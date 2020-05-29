FX option expiries for May 29 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1050 547m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2200 259m
- 1.2225 463m
- 1.2300 475m
- 1.2355 257m
- 1.2375 225m
- 1.2450 349m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 107.50 361m
- 108.25 526m
- 108.50 520m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6600 1.1bn
- 0.6650 666m
- 0.6700 1.5bn
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8900 455m
EUR/USD breaks above 1.1100, first time since end-March
EUR/USD is breaking higher heading into European trading this Friday. The spot conquers the 1.11 handle for the first time since March 30 despite the risk-off market mood amid US-China tensions. Focus on EZ CPI and Trump's response.
GBP/USD: Mildly bid above 1.2300 as UK enters Sino-American rivalry
GBP/USD probes intraday high after bouncing off lows near 1.2300. UK increases changes for China’s Huawei, offers citizenship to Hong Kong residents. EU’s Trade Chief says UK may have given up on Brexit deal. US President Trump’s presser will be key.
Cardano explodes over 1% in minutes, is $0.07 achievable on Friday?
Cardano is among the most active cryptocurrencies in the market this week. ADA/USD is exchanging hands at $0.0666 amid a battle to beat Thursday highs at $0.0680. On the other hand, the price has not been left behind especially after spiking by over 1% in a matter of minutes.
Gold pokes $1,721/23 resistance area
Gold prices extend the latest recovery from $1,711 as DXY refreshes two-month low. A confluence of 10-day EMA, nine-day-old falling trend line probes immediate upside. An ascending trend line from April 21 favors the bulls.
WTI struggles to cheer USD weakness, drops 1.40% in Asia
WTI probes gradual declines from $34.34, still eyes record monthly advances. DXY bears the burden of risk aversion wave before US President Trump’s China conference. Fears of US-China restrict the black gold’s near-term upside.