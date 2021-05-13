FX option expiries for May 13 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1950/55 2.3b
- 1.1964/65 1.5b
- 1.2100 1.4b
- 1.2150 821m
- 1.2170 2b
- 1.2235 805m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.4000 359m
- 1.4200/04 806m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 108.00/05 860m
- 108.95/00 1.4b
- 109.15 415m
- 109.50 620m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.7760/65 1b
- 0.7780 695m
- 0.7790/95 1b
- 0.7890 913m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.2110 605m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.9095 1.2b
EUR/USD tests 1.2100 as US dollar retreats with yields
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.2100, as the US dollar tracks the retreat in the Treasury yields amid a risk-off mood. Mounting inflation concerns after the US CPI surprises continue to weigh on the risk appetite. US data awaited.
GBP/USD rises above 1.4050 as US dollar eases
GBP/USD is trading above 1.4050, bouncing off lows amid fresh US dollar selling. Rising inflationary pressures and Brexit jitters over NI keep investors on the edge. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
XAU/USD wavers between two key averages after the CPI blow, awaits US data
Gold attempts a bounce as US Treasury yields retreat. US dollar’s haven demand remains intact as inflation concerns lurk Gold remains at the mercy of USD dynamics, awaits fresh US data.
XLM Price remains indecisive after massive market crash
XLM price seems to have stopped the bleeding as buyers undid 15% of the sell-off. If Stellar slices through the supply barrier that extends from $0.627 to $0.660, it will signal the start of an upswing.
Inflation angst roils markets
On Wednesday, the Dow fell 1.99% to register its largest single-day loss since January, wiping out all of its month-to-date gains, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dropped by more than two percent respectively.