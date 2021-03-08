FX option expiries for Mar 8 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.2000/05 853m
- 1.2090/00 676m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 105.50 1.2b
- 106.60 576m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.9165 398m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.7685 433m
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.7200 317m
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8695 448m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to 1.1900 amid worsening mood, higher yields
EUR/USD erases the early US stimulus-fuelled gains and recedes to 1.1900, as the Treasury yields remain elevated. The US-Eurozone growth divergence, oil rally bodes well for the dollar. The downside will likely gather pace if the Eurozone Sentix data disappoints.
GBP/USD: Bulls defend 1.3800 as UK unlock begins, Bailey eyed
GBP/USD trades above 1.3800, recovering from lower levels. The UK aims for gradual exit to lockdown, covid-led deaths drop to the lowest since October. On the other side of the Atlantic, US Senate passed $1.9 trillion stimulus, boosting the Treasury yields. Bailey awaited.
Gold wavers above $1,700 despite Friday’s Doji, oversold RSI probe bears
Gold prints the heaviest gains in a week after candlestick formation, RSI conditions favor corrective pullback. Bulls have a long way to go before convincing markets, seven-month-old support line lure bears.
Dogecoin price could see a 10% to 15% upswing if this key level is conquered
Dogecoin price shows an 8% surge in the last three hours, indicating an increase in buying activity. This sudden uptick has caused DOGE to slice through the crucial level at $0.053. However, only a decisive close above this level will decide DOGE’s fate.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).