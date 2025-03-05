FX option expiries for Mar 5 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0385 1.3b
- 1.0480 1.3b
- 1.0500 1.7b
- 1.0600 782m
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2500 883m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 149.00 1b
- 151.00 1.3b
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6350 1.2b
- 0.6395 581m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.4400 813m
- 1.4495 1.3b
- 1.4500 1b
- 1.4580 1.5b
- 1.4600 1.4b
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0650 as US Dollar slips ahead of ADP
EUR/USD is bouncing back toward 1.0650 in the early European session on Wednesday. The pair regains traction as the US Dollar resumes its downside amid improving risk sentiment. Meanwhile, the Euro cheers plans for German fiscal reforms. Top-tier US economic data awaited.
GBP/USD holds steady near 1.2800, with eyes on Bailey's testimony
GBP/USD holds ground near 1.2800 in the European trading hours on Wednesday. The US Dollar hovered near a three-month low amid concerns over slowing US economic growth and fresh Chinese stimulus measures. The focus shifts to US data and Bailey's testimony.
Gold defends $2,900 as focus shifts to top-tier US data
Gold price is holding the fort above the $2,900 threshold early Wednesday, snapping its two-day upswing from three-week troughs of $2,833. Gold traders look forward to the fresh developments surrounding US President Donald Trump’s latest tariffs implementation and the US ADP Employment Change data for fresh directives.
Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH rallies as transaction rate reaches a new all-time high
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) price is rallying more than 7%, trading around $342 on Wednesday after retesting its key support level the previous day. On-chain metrics support the bullish outlook as BCH’s transaction rate reaches a new high, and open interest is also rising.
Tariffs, Ukraine and Oil dominate
The US imposed 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting from today, it also imposed another 10% on China. The US also confirmed that it would suspend all military aid to Ukraine.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.