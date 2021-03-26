FX option expiries for Mar 26 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1900 749m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 108.75/80 580m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.7500 539m
- 0.7765 1.7bn
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8600 416m
EUR/USD recovers from multi-month lows, outlook remains weak
A modest USD pullback assists EUR/USD to stage a modest recovery, although a break above 1.1800 appears elusive. Upbeat US economic outlook, rising US bond yields might help limit the dollar’s decline. Renewed covid concerns continue to weigh on the euro. German IFO awaited.
GBP/USD ignores China sanctions, eyes 1.3800 ahead of UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD extends the previous day’s recovery moves, refreshes intraday low. China sanctions UK over Xinjiang comments, sentiment dwindles but US dollar eases. British Retail Sales, US Core PCE and risk catalysts can offer an active day ahead.
Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level
Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOGE moves below a critical support level at $0.049.
Gold’s path of least resistance is down as King dollar rules
Gold (XAU/USD) is set to book the first weekly decline in three weeks, as the US dollar holds firmer near multi-month highs amid economic optimism. Recent series of upbeat US macro data combined with faster vaccine rollouts bolster expectations of quick economic recovery.
Is the S&P 500 facing a pullback in Q2?
U.S. equity markets have been on a veritable tear over the past 12 months largely in reaction to continued stimulus and ongoing asset purchases by the Federal Reserve.