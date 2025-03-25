FX option expiries for Mar 25 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0600 931m
- 1.0850 1.4b
- 1.0900 1.5b
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2835 578m
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8815 710m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6265 470m
- 0.6350 480m
- 0.6360 567m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.4550 661m
