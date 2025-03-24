FX option expiries for Mar 24 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0700 1.3b
- 1.0775 1.5b
- 1.0800 1b
- 1.0850 1.4b
- 1.0925 1.3b
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 149.10 948m
- 150.00 916m
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8730 743m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6365 572m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.4230 526m
