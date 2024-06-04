FX option expiries for June 4 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0810 773m
- 1.0850 556m
- 1.0870 554m
- 1.0890 544m
- 1.0900 910m
- 1.0925 430m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 155.00 523m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.9030 660m
- 0.9100 422m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6550 713m
- 0.6675 439m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3500 1.2b
- 1.3950 986m
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8500 793m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0900 amid a cautious mood
EUR/USD is trading near 1.0900, having eased from three-month highs in the European session on Tuesday. The US Dollar is attempting a recovery from weak ISM PMI-inflicted wounds, aided by a cautious mood. The focus now shifts to the US jobs data.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2800 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is battling 1.2800, struggling to capitalize on the move to a nearly three-month high early Tuesday. The pair feels the pull of gravity due to a negative shift in risk sentiment, which revives the US Dollar's safe-haven demand ahead of the US JOLTS Job Opening data.
Gold price struggles to gain ground, downside potential seems limited
Gold price (XAU/USD) trades in negative territory during the European session on Tuesday and erodes a part of the previous day's recovery gains from the $2,315-$2,314 area, or over a three-week low.
Signs are showing ETC correction may be over
Ethereum Classic crashed 18% between May 23 and June 3, heading towards its major support area of $28.53 and $26.67. A correction to this area could be a buying opportunity for investors before the second leg higher.
Seven fundamentals for the week: Two rate cuts, Nonfarm Payrolls to jolt markets in a packed week Premium
May's end-of-month flows were wild but directionless – and the first week of June is packed of top-tier events that may shape trends for weeks. Forward-looking surveys, guidance about the next moves from central banks and all-important US job figures are all on the docket.