FX option expiries for July 5 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0650 765m
- 1.0675 842m
- 1.0700 2.1b
- 1.0715 1.2b
- 1.0750 1b
- 1.0800 2.9b
- 1.0815 536m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 160.00 587m
- 161.00 450m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2605 533m
- 1.2660 436m
- 1.2770 405m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6500 875m
- 0.6625 512m
- 0.6665 780m
- 0.6700 438m
- 0.6750 829m
- 0.6760 855m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3670 401m
- 1.3685 432m
- 1.3690 531m
- 1.3775 406m
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6250 437m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stays firm above 1.2750 after a landslide Labour victory
GBP/USD keeps its range above 1.2750 in early European session on Friday. The Pound Sterling stays unperturbed by the landslide Labour Party victory in the UK general election while the US Dollar awaits the Nonfarm Payrolls data for fresh directives.
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.0800 ahead of US payrolls
EUR/USD is consolidating gains above 1.0800 in the European session on Friday. The pair holds its week-long winning streak amid a broad US Dollar weakness and an upbeat market mood. The further upside hinges on the US Nonfarm Payrolls data release.
Gold could retest June highs at $2,390 on US NFP disappointment
Gold price is consolidating near two-week highs of $2,365 reached on Wednesday, as the US Dollar continues to lick its wounds, shrugging off a minor bounce in the US Treasury bond yields. Gold price braces for the return of US traders from the July 4 holiday and the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls data for fresh impulse.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin falls below $56,000 level
BTC breached the weekly support level of $58,375 on Thursday; as of Friday, it is trading 2.8% lower at $55,314. ETH and XRP have dropped below crucial support thresholds.
Nonfarm Payrolls forecast to grow by 190K in June as Fed ponders rate-cut timing
With US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s Sintra appearance out of the way, all eyes now remain on top-tier Nonfarm Payrolls data for June, due on Friday at 12:30 GMT.