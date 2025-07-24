FX option expiries for Jul 24 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1550 1.3b
- 1.1620 1.5b
- 1.1625 2.7b
- 1.1630 1.7b
- 1.1650 1.1b
- 1.1665 1.2b
- 1.1700 3.4b
- 1.1760 1.2b
- 1.1800 1.4b
- 1.1950 1b
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 145.20 890m
- 145.50 948m
- 147.00 1.4b
- 147.50 2.2b
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.7925 550m
- 0.8025 617m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6500 512m
- 0.6600 1b
- 0.6650 517m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3785 676m
NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6010 599m
- 0.6050 636m
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8700 552m
