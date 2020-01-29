FX option expiries for Jan 29 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2965 311m
- 1.3000 220m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 109.00 611m
- 109.25 465m
- 109.85 360m
- 110.00 985m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3000 525m
- 1.3075 646m
- 1.3125 1.1bn
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6550 490m
EUR/USD: Buyers struggle for follow-through, focus on Fed
EUR/USD buyers are struggling to find follow-through, having successfully defended the psychological support at 1.10 on Tuesday with a bullish hammer candle. The Fed may validate the renewed expectations for a 2020 rate cut.
GBP/USD: Modestly flat above 1.3000, Huawei talks in the spotlight
GBP/USD sellers catch a breath after four consecutive days of declines. The UK’s favor for the Chinese tech giant negatively affects its friendship with the US. Brexit headlines keep calm while BOE readies for the decision.
Forex Today: Aussie cheers risk-on as China coronavirus fears ebb, eyes on Fed interest rate decision
The risk rebound theme extended well into Asia this Wednesday, as investors placed their concerns about China coronavirus's potential economic impact on the back burner and cheered the upbeat US and Australian fundamentals.
Gold: Bulls looking for a discount in $1560s
Gold top in the making with a weekly shooting star and weekly divergence. The price of gold has been found floundering between 1580 and the 1560s following a surge at the start of the year to the highest levels since March 2013 at $1,611.
USD/JPY fills Monday's bearish gap ahead of Fed interest rate
USD/JPY has filled the gap created by Monday's negative open. Coronavirus fears have subsided in the last 24 hours, allowing recovery in USD/JPY. The respite could be short-lived if the Fed sounds dovish, sending the US dollar lower.