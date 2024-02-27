FX option expiries for Feb 27 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0725 1b
- 1.0750 1.2b
- 1.0800 1b
- 1.0850 1.3b
- 1.0925 1.3b
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 150.00 1.2b
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2650 1.3b
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6600 2.9b
- 0.6700 2.7b
