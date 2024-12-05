FX option expiries for Dec 5 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0400 1b
- 1.0450 1.8b
- 1.0480 825m
- 10500 1.2b
- 1.0525 1.1b
- 1.0550 1.3b
- 1.0565 939m
- 1.0600 1.2b
- 1.0650 805m
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2500 646m
- 1.2600 954m
- 1.2750 1b
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 149.00 412m
- 150.00 791m
- 151.75 686m
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8725 473m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6440 551m
- 0.6500 487m
- 0.6590 881m
- 0.6600 919m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3950 489m
- 1.4215 643m
