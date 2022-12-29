FX option expiries for Dec 29 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0615 426.8m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2600 563.5m
- 1.1700 592.9m
- 1.1600 414.9m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 135.00 732.7m
- 133.70 630.1m
- 120.00 520m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6555 357.5m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3610 740m
- 1.3590 339.6m
- USD/CNY: USD amounts
- 6.9000 627m
