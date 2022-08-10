FX option expiries for August 10 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0050-55 674m
- 1.0100 874m
- 1.0145-50 555m
- 1.0160 254m
- 1.0170-75 1.84b
- 1.0185 544m
- 1.0195-05 690m
- 1.0210-20 1.95b
- 1.0225 300m
- 1.0260 398m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.1990-00 277m
- 1.2040-50 558m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 133.90-00 1.18b
- 134.05-15 718m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.9420 350m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6900-10 307m
- 0.6985-0.7000 735m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.2900 1.4b
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8670 524m
- USD/ZAR: USD amounts
- 16.50 260m
