FX option expiries for Aug 8 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1500 1.7b
- 1.1550 1.2b
- 1.1600 1.5b
- 1.1650 1.1b
- 1.1700 2.1b
- 1.1770 1.7b
- 1.1850 1b
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 146.00 822m
- 148.50 536m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6400 1.5b
- 0.6500 4.7b
- 0.6700 1.4b
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3750 867m
- 1.3775 696m
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8675 1.8b
- 0.8700 1.4b
- 0.8800 811m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1650 amid Fed rate cut expectations, ECB policy pause
EUR/USD remains steady after registering gains in the previous three successive sessions, trading around 1.1660 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair may regain its ground as the US Dollar could struggle as markets are pricing in nearly a 93% possibility of a 25 basis point cut at the Fed's September meeting.
GBP/USD softens to below 1.3450 on renewed US Dollar demand
The GBP/USD pair posts modest losses near 1.3440 during the Asian trading hours on Friday. The US Dollar strengthens against the Pound Sterling after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller has reportedly emerged as the top contender to succeed embattled Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Gold price pares intraday losses, remains below $3,400 amid receding safe-haven demand
Gold price drifts lower on Friday amid some profit-taking, though it lacks follow-through. The risk-on mood and a modest USD rebound exert some pressure on the precious metal. Trade jitters and bets for a September rate cut by the Fed lend support to the XAU/USD pair.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple rally as Trump moves to allow crypto in 401(k) plans
Bitcoin price closes above the $116,000 resistance, with bulls eyeing the $120,000 mark. Ethereum nears the critical $4,000 resistance, where a breakout could trigger further gains. Ripple’s XRP approaches daily resistance at $3.40, with a close above potentially fueling a rally toward record highs.
Bank of England cuts rates in dramatic meeting
The Bank of England has cut rates by a further 25 basis points to 4% but the statement hints that officials think the easing cycle is nearing its end. Policymakers are visibly worried about a more persistent bout of inflation as the headline number is way higher than target.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.