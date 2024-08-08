FX option expiries for Aug 8 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0770 815m
- 1.0790 1.1b
- 1.0800 1.5b
- 1.0830 1.2b
- 1.0850 1.5b
- 1.0855 813m
- 1.0860 972m
- 1.0900 1.2b
- 1.0955 1.5b
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2780 576m
- 1.3080 1.5b
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 145.00 795m
- 148.45 1b
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8555 652m
- 0.8725 480m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6500 495m
- 0.6525 572m
- 0.6650 674m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3675 924m
- 1.3700 1b
- 1.3750 1b
- 1.3810 824m
- 1.3900 1.4b
- 1.4000 1.2b
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8395 571m
- 0.8475 656m
- 0.8605 763m
