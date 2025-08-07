FX option expiries for Aug 7 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1400 1.2b
- 1.1450 1.4b
- 1.1500 1.3b
- 1.1600 1.7b
- 1.1745 1.3b
- 1.1750 1.6b
- 1.1800 1.3b
- 1.1825 905m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 147.65 1.2b
- 148.00 983m
- 148.15 937m
- 148.50 1.4b
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6500 793m
- 0.6570 1.1b
- 0.6600 3.1b
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3800 1.2b
