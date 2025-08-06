FX option expiries for Aug 6 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1500 1.1b
- 1.1510 1.3b
- 1.1550 1.2b
- 1.1600 2.1b
- 1.1650 1.5b
- 1.1690 1.9b
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3250 793m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 146.25 515m
- 146.50 552m
- 147.00 983m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6400 540m
- 0.6575 744m
