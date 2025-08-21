FX option expiries for Aug 21 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1470 1.4b
- 1.1550 953m
- 1.1600 1.6b
- 1.1670 1.2b
- 1.1700 2.6b
- 1.1750 2.8b
- 1.1800 3.8b
- 1.1830 1.9b
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 145.95 890m
- 146.80 1.7b
- 148.50 823m
- 149.00 1.2b
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3650 884m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6500 641m
- 0.6600 1.4b
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3770 630m
- 1.3820 799m
NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.5980 660m
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8600 1.4b
