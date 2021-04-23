FX option expiries for Apr 23 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1850 402m
- 1.1900 573m
- 1.1980 741m
- 1.1990/00 748m
- 1.2250 491m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3900 650m
- 1.4000 494m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.2440/50 1.7b
- 1.2500 1b
- 1.2550 421m
- 1.2580 1.1b
