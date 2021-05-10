French FinMin Le Maire reaffirms 5% economic growth target for 2021

The economy is expected to expand 5% in 2021, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in an interview with France Info radio on Monday.

Additional quotes

“Expects to get back to pre-covid economic activity levels by H1 2022.”

“No plans for a second economic recovery programme on top of the current one.”

Separately, French Health Minister Olivier Véran confirmed that outdoor bar and dining will recommence on May 19.

Market reaction

EUR/USD trades modestly flat just above 1.2150, as the US dollar remains vulnerable amid weaker jobs report. The rebound in Treasury yields limits the upside in the spot.