Following the comments from the French Junior Economy Minister, the country’s Finance Minister Le Maire is out on the wires, via Reuters, threatening retaliation to the latest US tariffs threat.

Key Quotes:

Told US Representative yesterday that France does not share US views regarding tariffs.

Latest US tariff threat on French products is unacceptable.

Latest US tariff threats is not what one would expect from an ally.

European Union is ready to respond strongly to latest US tariff threat.