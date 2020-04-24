France’s Montchalin: Coronavirus crisis doesn't change European priorities on Brexit negotiations

French European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin said on Friday, coronavirus crisis doesn't change European priorities on Brexit negotiations.

No-deal Brexit would be an extra shock on top of the COVID crisis but the UK would suffer the most, she said.

GBP/USD reaction

The cable has bounced-off 1.2296 lows and trade at 1.2320, as the US dollar retreats across the board. Despite the uptick, the sentiment around pound remains undermined, in the wake of the bearish UK fundamentals and uncertainty over the post-Brexit negotiations.