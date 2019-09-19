France's Le Maire: There is a risk of US sanctions in WTO case over Airbus and Boeing

In a joint news conference with his German counterpart on Thursday, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire noted that there was a risk of US sanctions in the World Trade Organization (WTO) case over Airbus and Boeing. "We extend a hand to the US but are prepared to retaliate if necessary," the minister added.
Le Maire also said that France and Germany have a joint economic strategy in the face of the global slowdown amid trade tensions. "We agree with Germany on economic strategy, but there is still an open debate on the timeline. We consider that it is necessary to activate this strategy as soon as possible."
Markets don't seem to be paying any mind to these remarks. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was up 0.35% on the day at 1.1068.
