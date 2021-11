France: Government Spokesperson says Covid “R” rate is currently at 1.6

EUR/USD has stabilised above the 1.1200 level in recent trade, having broken out to fresh 16-month lows earlier in the session amid a further worsening of European Covid-19/lockdown fears. The focus of these fears at the moment do not surround France, where the government seems reluctant to impose stricter restrictions, but on Germany, where there is speculation that a full lockdown and mandatory vaccinations are under consideration. There is skepticism amongst some analysts about how long the French government can maintain its comparatively hands-off stance with regards to health restrictions.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran will announce new measures on Thursday, the spokesperson said. French Finance Minister Le Maire recently said that he did not see the need for further health-related restrictions in France at this time.

Nonetheless, the French government continues to look to avoid imposing new restrictions, said the spokesperson, adding that the country can avoid hospitals being overwhelmed by speeding up the vaccine booster programme. As a result, the government favours strengthening social distancing measures and accelerating the vaccine campaign.

France's Covid-19 reproduction or "R" rate is currently at 1.6, a French government spokesperson said on Wednesday. As a result, the country's Covid-19 incidence rate is likely to rise past 200 per 100K in the next few days, the spokesperson added.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.