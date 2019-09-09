Forex Today: waiting for the UK Parliament and the ECB

- Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, September 10th:
- A soft start to the week, triggered by weak Chinese trade balance data, was quickly reversed. A positive mood prevailed through all day. Safe-haven assets, included the dollar, were among the weakest.
- Equities started the day in good shape, although US indexes closed mixed, not far from their daily opening levels. The lack of follow-through in Wall Street could anticipate deteriorating market’s sentiment.
- Turmoil in the UK around Brexit continues. The speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, announced he would resign. Bercow said that he would resign immediately if the UK votes for an election, but else, he will remain until October 31. Market players are waiting for Parliament vote on a bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit. Raab repeated that Johnson wouldn’t go to Brussels to ask for an extension.
- Crude oil prices post decent intraday gains, settled at their highest since late July.
- Treasury yields extended their latest recovery.
- Market players remain cautious amid scarce macroeconomic data and ahead of the ECB meeting, later this week.
EUR/USD extends advance beyond 1.1050
The American dollar is under pressure at the beginning of the week, helping EUR/USD to extend gains beyond 1.1050. Comments from US Mnuchin and German Ministry mulling for the creation of a “shadow budget” lending support.
GBP/USD holds on to gains ahead of Parliament
Better-than-anticipated UK data and hopes that MPs will turn into law their latest Brexit bill, underpin Sterling in a quiet Monday. Parliament set to vote by the end of the day. GBP/USD trading near fresh six-week highs.
USD/JPY advances above 107 supported by rising US T-bond yields
After spending the large part of the day moving sideways near the 107 handle, the USD/JPY pair gained traction during the American trading hours and rose to a daily high of 107.18.
Gold hits fresh two-week lows under $1,500/oz
After a pause, Gold resumed the decline, falling again below $1,500/oz. Price bottomed at $1,497 the fresh two-week low. It bounced back to the upside and as of writing is hovering around $1,500 down for the day but off lows.
A busy week ahead as investors await central banks moves
Risk assets received a boost last week while safe havens gave up some gains after the United States and China agreed to return to the negotiating table in early October.