Forex Today: USD corrects higher in Asia, US data eyed

It was a quiet Asian affair on Friday, with minor-buying interest seen emerging around the US dollar, with markets correcting yesterday’s heavy sell-off, which was intensified by the US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin’s interview. There were no relevant economic events reported in Asia, except for RBA Governor Lowe’s speech, which had limited impact on the Aussie’s overnight retreat from multi-week tops.

Later today, we have an empty European docket to end the week, while from the UK, there is only the BBA mortgage approvals data on the cards. The NA session is relatively eventful, with the Canadian CPI, followed by the US new home sales and revised UoM consumer sentiment data.

Bitcoin hit a record high of $1193.92 on speculation that the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) is set to receive approval from the US financial regulator.

