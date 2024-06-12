Forex Today: US inflation report and Fed policy decisions to dominate markets

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, June 12:
The US Dollar (USD) holds steady early Wednesday as investors gear up for key macroeconomic events that could significantly impact the currency's valuation. The US Bureau of Labor Statistic will release the Consumer Price Index data for May in the early American session. Later in the day, the Federal Reserve will announce monetary policy decisions and publish the revised Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), the so-called dot plot.
US Dollar PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.56%
|-0.14%
|0.28%
|-0.06%
|-0.46%
|-0.54%
|-0.01%
|EUR
|-0.56%
|-0.36%
|-0.02%
|-0.36%
|-0.74%
|-0.84%
|-0.32%
|GBP
|0.14%
|0.36%
|0.46%
|-0.00%
|-0.38%
|-0.49%
|0.03%
|JPY
|-0.28%
|0.02%
|-0.46%
|-0.33%
|-0.81%
|-0.93%
|-0.25%
|CAD
|0.06%
|0.36%
|0.00%
|0.33%
|-0.36%
|-0.49%
|0.04%
|AUD
|0.46%
|0.74%
|0.38%
|0.81%
|0.36%
|-0.10%
|0.44%
|NZD
|0.54%
|0.84%
|0.49%
|0.93%
|0.49%
|0.10%
|0.53%
|CHF
|0.01%
|0.32%
|-0.03%
|0.25%
|-0.04%
|-0.44%
|-0.53%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
The action in foreign exchange markets remained choppy in the absence of high-tier data releases on Tuesday. Although the USD Index registered daily gains, it struggled to gather bullish momentum. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield lost more than 2% and Wall Street's main indexes ended the day mixed. The annual CPI is forecast to rise 3.4% in May, matching April's increase. On a monthly basis, the CPI and the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to increase 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively. Later in the day, the Fed is set to leave the policy rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% range. Investors will pay close attention to macroeconomic projections, especially the interest rate.
US CPI set to steady in May ahead of Federal Reserve decision.
The data from China showed earlier in the day that the CPI declined 0.1% on a monthly basis, while the annual CPI rose 0.3%. After closing the day virtually unchanged on Tuesday, AUD/USD edged higher in the Asian session on Wednesday and was last seen trading slightly above 0.6600.
Australian Dollar trades with modest gains, awaits Fed rate decision.
USD/JPY extends its sideways grind above 157.00 early Wednesday after failing to make a decisive move in either direction on Tuesday. The Producer Price Index in Japan rose 0.7% on a monthly basis in May, surpassing the market expectation for an increase of 0.4%.
Japanese Yen may see limited downside due to higher producer prices.
The UK's Office for National Statistics reported that the UK economy stagnated in April, with the monthly real Gross Domestic Product arriving at 0%. In the same period, Industrial Production contracted by 0.9% and the Manufacturing Production decreased by 1.4%. GBP/USD largely ignored these readings and was last seen fluctuating slightly below 1.2750.
EUR/USD remained under bearish pressure and registered its lowest daily close in over a month below 1.0750 on Tuesday. The pair struggles to stage a rebound and continues to trade below 1.0750 in the European morning on Wednesday.
After finding support near $2,300, Gold recovered modestly and registered small gains on Monday and Tuesday. XAU/USD stays relatively quiet in the European morning and fluctuates above $2,310.
Gold price fails to attract buyers as traders await US CPI and Fed decision.
Economic Indicator
FOMC Economic Projections
At four of its eight scheduled annual meetings, the Federal Reserve (Fed) releases a report detailing its projections for inflation, the unemployment rate and economic growth over the next two years and, more importantly, a breakdown of each Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) member's individual interest rate forecasts.Read more.
Last release: Wed Mar 20, 2024 18:00
Frequency: Irregular
Actual: -
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: Federal Reserve
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays cautious below 1.0750 as US CPI and Fed loom
EUR/USD is trading sideways below 1.0750 in Wednesday's Asian session. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of the top-tier US CPI data and the Fed policy announcements, which could have a big impact on the US Dollar's performance.
GBP/USD hovers near 1.2750 after UK GDP
GBP/USD keeps its range near 1.2750 early Wednesday, paying little heed to the mixed UK GDP and Industrial Output data. Markets turn cautious ahead of the key US inflation data and the Fed policy announcements, leaving the pair on the edge.
Gold price fails to attract buyers as traders await US CPI and Fed decision
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to capitalize on its modest gains registered over the past two days and trades with a negative bias during the early European session on Wednesday.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin could see high volatility due to US CPI
Bitcoin price is hovering around the weekly support level of $67,147. Ethereum price finds support around a 50% retracement level at $3,424. Ripple price retests its previous support at $0.467.
US core CPI inflation rate expected to edge lower ahead of Fed verdict on rates
The US Consumer Price Index is forecast to rise 3.4% YoY in May, at the same pace as in April. Annual core CPI inflation is expected to inch lower from 3.6% in April to 3.5% in May. The inflation data could impact the US Dollar value and the September rate cut expectations.