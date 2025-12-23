Forex Today: US GDP data to drive market action ahead of holidays

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, December 23:

The US Dollar (USD) struggles to find demand after suffering large losses against its major rivals on Monday. Investors await the third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data from the US before trading volumes thin out heading into the Christmas Holiday.

Gold benefited from escalating geopolitical tensions following news of Israel planning to attack Iran again. XAU/USD gathered bullish momentum and gained more than 2% on Monday before stretching higher and setting a new record-high slightly below $4,500 in the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. At the time of press, Gold was trading near $4,470, rising about 0.7% on the day.

Similarly, Silver rose nearly 3% on Monday and touched a fresh all-time-high near $70 early Tuesday before retreating to the $69.50 area. XAG/USD is up 23% in December.

The USD Index turned south in the American session on Monday and lost about 0.5% on the day, erasing the previous week's recovery gains in the process. The index stays on the back foot and edges lower toward 98.00 in the European morning on Tuesday. Later in the session, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will publish the GDP data for the third quarter. Markets expect the US economy to expand at an annual rate of 3.2% in Q3, following the 3.8% growth recorded in Q2. October Durable Goods Orders, November Industrial Production and December Consumer Confidence data will also be featured in the US economic calendar. On Wednesday, the Department of Labor will publish the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade marginally lower on the day after Wall Street's main indexes registered small gains on Monday.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.45% -0.74% -1.00% -0.39% -0.88% -1.23% -0.51% EUR 0.45% -0.28% -0.59% 0.06% -0.43% -0.78% -0.06% GBP 0.74% 0.28% -0.21% 0.34% -0.15% -0.51% 0.22% JPY 1.00% 0.59% 0.21% 0.64% 0.17% -0.18% 0.40% CAD 0.39% -0.06% -0.34% -0.64% -0.40% -0.81% -0.10% AUD 0.88% 0.43% 0.15% -0.17% 0.40% -0.06% 0.38% NZD 1.23% 0.78% 0.51% 0.18% 0.81% 0.06% 0.73% CHF 0.51% 0.06% -0.22% -0.40% 0.10% -0.38% -0.73% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

EUR/USD turned north on renewed USD weakness and snapped a four-day losing streak on Monday. The pair stays in a consolidation phase above 1.1750 in the European morning on Tuesday.

GBP/USD extended its rally early Tuesday after rising more than 0.6% on Monday and touched its highest level since early October near 1.3500. The pair was last seen trading near 1.3480, rising 0.15% on the day.

USD/JPY stays under bearish pressure and declines toward 156.00 in the European morning on Tuesday. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that national debt level is still high, adding that it may be possible to cut the amount of new bond issuance for fiscal year 2026 budget.

