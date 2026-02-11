Forex Today: US Dollar under pressure ahead of critical jobs data

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, February 11:

The US Dollar (USD) struggles to find demand midweek as investors gear up for critical data releases. The US economic calendar will feature January employment report, which will include Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate and wage inflation figures. Several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers are scheduled to deliver speeches in the second half of the day.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.87% -0.62% -2.85% -1.10% -1.41% -0.76% -1.49% EUR 0.87% 0.26% -2.03% -0.23% -0.53% 0.11% -0.63% GBP 0.62% -0.26% -1.99% -0.49% -0.79% -0.15% -0.88% JPY 2.85% 2.03% 1.99% 1.83% 1.51% 2.19% 1.32% CAD 1.10% 0.23% 0.49% -1.83% -0.21% 0.35% -0.39% AUD 1.41% 0.53% 0.79% -1.51% 0.21% 0.65% -0.08% NZD 0.76% -0.11% 0.15% -2.19% -0.35% -0.65% -0.73% CHF 1.49% 0.63% 0.88% -1.32% 0.39% 0.08% 0.73% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

After staying resilient against its major rivlas in the first half of the day on Tuesday, the USD came under bearish pressure in the American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield fell more than 1% and touched its lowest level since mid-January below 4.15%. The data from the US showed that Retail Sales remained unchanged at $735 billion in December. This print came in weaker than the market expectation for an increase of 0.4%. The USD Index continues to edge lower toward 96.50 in the European session on Wednesday. Markets expect Nonfarm Payrolls to rise 70K in December and project the Unemployment Rate to hold steady at 4.4%.

USD/JPY lost nearly 1% for the second consecutive day on Tuesday and extended its slide in the Asian sesison on Wednesday. At the time of press, the pair was trading near 153.20, down about 0.8% on a daily basis. Reflecting the broad-based Japanese Yen strength, EUR/JPY was last seen losing nearly 0.7% on the day at around 182.50.

Earlier in the day, the data from China showed that the Consumer Price Index rose by 0.2% on a monthly basis in January. This print matched December's increase and came in below the market expectation of 0.3%.

AUD/USD gathers bullish momentum on Wednesday and trades at its highest level since January 2023 above 0.7100. Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser said on Wednesday that inflation is too high, adding that the central bank will do what is needed to bring it back toward their target range.

EUR/USD gains traction and trades above 1.1900 after posting marginal losses on Tuesday. European Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel will deliver a speech later in the day.

GBP/USD stages a rebound after losinng nearly 0.4% on Wednesday and trades above 1.3670 in the European session on Wednesday.

Gold corrected lower and closed in negative territory on Tuesday. XAU/USD stays relatively quiet early Wednesday and fluctuates in a narrow channel at around $5,050.