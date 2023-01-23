Here is what you need to know on Monday, January 23:
The US Dollar started the new week under modest bearish pressure and the US Dollar Index declined below 102.00 during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The market mood seems to have turned cautious with the US stock index futures trading modestly lower on the day, while the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays slightly below 3.5% following Friday's decisive rebound. Later in the session, Germany's Bundesbank will publish its monthly report and the European Commission will release the preliminary Consumer Confidence Index for the Euro area. The US economic docket will feature the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index for December.
Nevertheless, market action remains relatively subdued amid thin trading volumes on the Chinese New Year Holiday. In the Asian session, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) released the minutes of its December monetary policy meeting. According to the publication, some members noted that the BoJ must reiterate and clearly explain that the widening of the yield band was not a move eyeing an exit from the ultra-loose policy. USD/JPY, which registered gains last week, extended its rebound and was last seen trading in positive territory at around 130.00.
As the 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained nearly 3% on Friday, Gold price struggled to preserve its bullish momentum ahead of the weekend. After having touched a multi-month high of $1,937, XAU/USD ended up closing modestly lower on Friday. At the time of press, the pair was moving up and down in a tight range above $1,920.
EUR/USD gained traction to start the week and touched its highest level since mid-April above 1.0900 before retreating modestly in the early European morning. Over the weekend, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Governor of Austria's central bank Olli Rehn said he sees grounds for "significant interest rate increases" from the ECB this winter and the coming spring. Meanwhile, the findings of a recently conducted Reuters poll showed that the ECB is forecast to opt for a 50 basis points (bps) hike at its February monetary policy meeting, while the policy rate is expected to reach 3.25% by mid-year.
GBP/USD climbed toward 1.2450 during the Asian trading hours on Monday but erased a large portion of its daily gains, pulling back toward 1.2400. In the absence of high-impact data releases, risk sentiment and the US Dollar's valuation could continue to drive the pair's action.
In the early session on Tuesday, S&P Global will release the preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI reports for Australia. Following last week's volatile action, AUD/USD trades slightly below 0.7000 early Monday.
USD/CAD fell sharply on Friday and closed the week below 1.3400. The pair stays quiet at around 1.3380 in the European morning. Statistics Canada will release the New Housing Price Index data for December later in the session, which is expected to come in at -0.2%.
Bitcoin climbed above $23,000 for the first time since August on Saturday but struggled to gather further bullish momentum. BTC/USD seems to have gone into a consolidation phase below $23,000 early Monday following Sunday's choppy action. Ethereum gained nearly 5% last week and registered gains for the fifth straight week. ETH/USD holds steady slightly above $1,600 to begin the week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.0900 amid hawkish ECB-speak
EUR/USD is holding higher ground above 1.0900, as the Euro keeps the upper hand over the US Dollar at the start of the week on Monday. The pair is underpinned by hawkish ECB commentary and a broad US Dollar weakness. Lagarde eyed.
GBP/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.2400 as US Dollar drops
GBP/USD is sustaining the bounce above 1.2400 ahead of the London open. Broad-based US Dollar weakness and hopes of stimulus from UK PM Rishi Sunak keep Cable supported amid a quiet start to the week.
Gold bulls need to cross $1,940 for a sustained upside Premium
Gold price is seeing a positive start to a new week, following a down Friday, as bulls fight back control amid the persistent weakness in the United States Dollar (USD) and the US Treasury bond yields.
How realistic is the Ethereum price target of $2,000?
Ethereum price has been producing higher highs as bulls catch their breath after an explosive rally. This slow movement seems to be setting up for a minor pullback, but depending on Bitcoin price and its liking, things could change drastically.
The Week Ahead: US Q4 GDP, PCE, Tesla and Microsoft results
Having started the first half of last year with two successive quarters of negative GDP growth, the US economy saw a return to positive GDP growth in Q3, of 3.2%, after a late upgrade from, 2.9% at the end of last year, with personal consumption coming in at 2.3%.