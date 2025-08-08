Forex Today: US Dollar stabilizes, Gold tests $3,400

Here is what you need to know on Friday, August 8:

The US Dollar (USD) stays resilient against its rivals early Friday, with the USD Index stabilizing slightly above 98.00. The US economic calendar will not feature any high-impact macroeconomic data releases, allowing investors to stay focused on comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials heading into the weekend. Later in the day, Statistics Canada will publish employment data for July.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.58% -1.22% 0.01% -0.37% -0.82% -0.92% 0.24% EUR 0.58% -0.59% 0.62% 0.22% -0.38% -0.36% 0.81% GBP 1.22% 0.59% 1.23% 0.81% 0.22% 0.23% 1.41% JPY -0.01% -0.62% -1.23% -0.36% -0.98% -0.94% 0.39% CAD 0.37% -0.22% -0.81% 0.36% -0.62% -0.56% 0.59% AUD 0.82% 0.38% -0.22% 0.98% 0.62% 0.02% 1.19% NZD 0.92% 0.36% -0.23% 0.94% 0.56% -0.02% 1.16% CHF -0.24% -0.81% -1.41% -0.39% -0.59% -1.19% -1.16% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The USD Index registered small losses on Thursday as GBP/USD rallied following the Bank of England (BoE) event, suggesting that Pound Sterling captured capital outflows out of the USD. The BoE announced that it lowered the policy rate by 25 basis points (bps), as expected, after the August meeting. Policymakers voted 5-4 in favor of the rate cut after the second round of voting, while markets were expecting only two officials to vote for a hold. In the post-meeting press conference, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said that it is important that they do not cut the policy rate too quickly or too much. GBP/USD rose more than 0.6% on Thursday and reached its highest level since July 28 above 1.3400. Early Friday, the pair consolidates its weekly gains and trades slightly below 1.3450.

In the meantime, citing unnamed sources, Bloomberg reported late Thursday that Fed Governor Christopher Waller, who dissented at the July meeting by voting for a 25 bps rate cut, is the front-running candidate to replace Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. According to the report, US President Donald Trump is planning to make the announcement by the end of the summer.

After fluctuating in a relatively tight channel in the first half of the week, Gold gathered bullish momentum and rose 0.8% on Thursday. XAU/USD holds its ground in the European session on Friday and trades slightly above $3,400.

Following Wednesday's climb, EUR/USD continued to edge higher on Thursday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. After coming within a touching distance of 1.1700, EUR/USD corrected lower to close the day virtually unchanged. Early Friday, EUR/USD moves sideways at around 1.1650.

USD/JPY stays in a consolidation phase above 147.00 in the European session on Friday. Japanese trade envoy Ryosei Akazawa said on Friday that the US has agreed to correct a presidential order on tariffs and refund any excess duties collected in error. Akazawa added that there was no disagreement between the US and Japan over reciprocal tariffs.

USD/CAD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.3750 in the European morning. The Unemployment Rate is forecast to edge higher to 7% in July from 6.9% in June.