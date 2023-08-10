Forex Today: US Dollar retreats ahead of key US inflation data

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, August 10:
The US Dollar struggles to find demand early Thursday as investors remain on the sidelines while waiting for the all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US. The US Dollar Index stays in negative territory below 102.50 after posting small daily losses on Wednesday. The US economic docket will also feature the weekly Initial Jobless Claims report and several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers will be speaking later in the day.
US CPI Data Preview: Core inflation expected to stick close to 5%.
The annual CPI in the US is forecast to rise 3.3% in July, at a slightly stronger pace than the 3% increase recorded in June. Ahead of the inflation data, the CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a more than 25% probability of the Fed raising the policy rate one more time this year.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.14%
|-0.07%
|-0.13%
|-0.25%
|0.16%
|-0.17%
|-0.08%
|EUR
|0.15%
|0.07%
|0.04%
|-0.08%
|0.30%
|-0.01%
|0.07%
|GBP
|0.07%
|-0.08%
|-0.03%
|-0.14%
|0.27%
|-0.08%
|0.00%
|CAD
|0.11%
|-0.05%
|0.03%
|-0.12%
|0.26%
|-0.05%
|0.03%
|AUD
|0.26%
|0.12%
|0.19%
|0.13%
|0.41%
|0.09%
|0.17%
|JPY
|-0.16%
|-0.35%
|-0.26%
|-0.30%
|-0.42%
|-0.34%
|-0.27%
|NZD
|0.17%
|0.02%
|0.10%
|0.04%
|-0.07%
|0.32%
|0.08%
|CHF
|0.11%
|-0.07%
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|-0.15%
|0.27%
|-0.08%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady at around 4% and US stock index futures trade in positive territory despite concerns over escalating US-China tensions. US President Joe Biden signed the bill late Wednesday that will restrict US investments in certain Chinese entities. In response, "we hope that the US side will respect the laws of market economy and the principle of fair competition, refrain from artificially impeding global economic and trade exchanges and cooperation, as well as setting obstacles for the recovery of world economic growth," said a spokesperson for China's Commerce Ministry.
EUR/USD continues to inch higher toward 1.1000 after registering small daily gains on Wednesday. The European Central Bank's (ECB) monthly Economic Bulletin is expected to be released later in the day.
GBP/USD closed in the red for the second straight day on Wednesday but managed to hold above 1.2800. The pair trades in a narrow channel early Thursday. The UK's Office for National Statistics will release second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures on Friday.
USD/JPY continued to stretch higher and touched its strongest level in a month near 144.00 on Thursday. The data from Japan showed earlier in the day that the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 3.6% on a yearly basis in July, down from 4.1% in June but slightly higher than the market expectation of 3.5%.
Gold price extended its weekly slide and dropped below $1,920 for the first time since July 11 on Wednesday. XAU/USD stays relatively quiet early Thursday and fluctuates slightly below that level.
Following Tuesday's failed attempt to break above $30,000, Bitcoin edged lower on Wednesday. At the time of press, BTC/USD was moving sideways at around $29,500. Ethereum holds steady at around $1,850 after closing the day virtually unchanged on Wednesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1000 ahead of US inflation data
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.1000 in the European session this Thursday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of the critical US CPI data, which could influence the Fed policy path and the US Dollar valuations.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2750, US CPI in focus
GBP/USD is extending gains to test 1.2750 in Thursday’s European session. The pair ignores the report about UK’s plan to ban British investment in China's tech companies. Markets remain cautious ahead of the US inflation data for July, which could cap the upside in the pair.
Gold bears keep $1,905 and US inflation on watch
Gold Price (XAU/USD) struggles to defend the first daily gains at the lowest level in a month as the market braces for the US inflation data, namely the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July.
Shiba Inu price leads weekly gains with a 20% rise but now stands vulnerable to corrections
Shiba Inu price has emerged as one of the best-performing assets this month, leading the crypto market gains. Looking at the market indicators, it seems like this might not last for long should SHIB holders decide against sustaining their gains.
US CPI Preview: Upside surprises likely to boost US Dollar sharply Premium
The market consensus is for the CPI to have risen 0.2% in July, with the annual rate increasing from 3% in June (the lowest since March 2021) to 3.3%. This would mark the first increase in the annual rate since June 2022.