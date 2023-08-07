Forex Today: US Dollar regains traction following Friday's pullback

Here is what you need to know on Monday, August 7:
The US Dollar gathers strength against its major rivals to begin the new week. After closing in negative territory in response to the US July jobs report, the US Dollar Index edges higher toward 102.50 in the European morning. Sentix Investor Confidence Index for August will be featured in the European economic docket and June Consumer Credit Change will be the only noteworthy data releases from the US later in the day.
Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose 187,000 in July, compared to the market expectation of 200,000, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday. With the immediate reaction, the USD came under modest bearish pressure. Some hawkish comments from Fed officials, however, seem to have helped the USD regain its poise. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman argued that the Fed should remain willing to raise the policy rate if data show that progress on inflation has stalled. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic argued that the Fed should keep monetary policy in a restrictive territory well into 2024. According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, markets are still pricing in a nearly 30% probability of one more 25 basis points Fed rate hike before the end of the year.
EUR/USD closed the previous week virtually unchanged following Friday's rebound. Early Monday, however, the pair stays on the back foot and trades in the red below 1.1000.
GBP/USD registered small losses last week and started to stretch lower toward 1.2700 to start the new week.
Following a two-day decline that saw the pair lose nearly 150 pips, USD/JPY regained its traction early Monday and recovered above 142.00. The Bank of Japan's Summary of Opinions for July meeting showed that one member said that the bank should conduct Yield Curve Control (YCC) with greater flexibility and thereby make preparations, so that it can successfully continue with monetary easing while nimbly responding to both upside and downside risks.
As the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated following the July labor market data from the US, Gold price closed the last trading day of the week in the red. With the 10-year yield holding comfortably above 4% early Monday, XAU/USD finds it difficult to build on Friday's gains and trades below $1,940.
Bitcoin spent the weekend in a relatively tight channel and was last seen moving sideways at around $29,000. Ethereum struggles to find direction and moves up and down in a narrow band slightly above $1,800.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1000 ahead of EU Sentix data
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1000 after Germany's Industrial Production fell more than expected in June. The pair is also undermined by reviving safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. Eurozone Sentix data awaited.
GBP/USD trades with a mild negative bias below 1.2750
GBP/USD is falling below 1.2750 early Monday, pressured by a modest US Dollar rebound. Bets for more Fed rate hikes and pre-US CPI anxiety revive demand for the Greenback. The BoE’s less hawkish forward guidance also contributes to the mildly offered tone.
Gold sellers eye $1,915 and US inflation
Gold Price remains on the backfoot as it retreats toward a $1,915 support confluence amid a broad US Dollar rebound, as well as mixed mood, ahead of the scheduled inflation clues from the US, China, Australia and New Zealand.
Crypto bills in the US are likely to face hostility from the Senate and White House, according to experts
Experts, namely the director of government relations for the US Blockchain Association and CoinDesk analysts believe the crypto bill has a long way to go before being accepted as legislation.
US Dollar at a crossroads
The surge in US government bond yields underpinned the US dollar last week, with the buck adding three-tenths of a per cent and clocking a four-week high.