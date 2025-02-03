Forex Today: US Dollar rallies as Trump delivers on tariff threats

Here is what you need to know on Monday, February 3:
The US Dollar (USD) gathers strength on the first trading day of February as markets adopt a cautious stance in reaction to US President Donald Trump's tariff announcements. Later in the European session, January inflation data from the Euro area will be watched closely by investors. In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will feature ISM Manufacturing PMI data for January. Meanwhile, market participants will keep a close eye on headlines surrounding the Trump administration's trade policies.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|1.19%
|0.87%
|0.33%
|0.14%
|1.23%
|0.75%
|0.11%
|EUR
|-1.19%
|0.08%
|0.46%
|0.25%
|0.49%
|0.87%
|0.22%
|GBP
|-0.87%
|-0.08%
|-0.71%
|0.17%
|0.42%
|0.78%
|0.15%
|JPY
|-0.33%
|-0.46%
|0.71%
|-0.20%
|1.04%
|1.33%
|0.42%
|CAD
|-0.14%
|-0.25%
|-0.17%
|0.20%
|-0.01%
|0.61%
|-0.02%
|AUD
|-1.23%
|-0.49%
|-0.42%
|-1.04%
|0.01%
|0.37%
|-0.25%
|NZD
|-0.75%
|-0.87%
|-0.78%
|-1.33%
|-0.61%
|-0.37%
|-0.64%
|CHF
|-0.11%
|-0.22%
|-0.15%
|-0.42%
|0.02%
|0.25%
|0.64%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Trump announced on Saturday that they will impose sweeping 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports and 10% on Chinese goods entering the US. In response, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set out "far-reaching" 25% tariffs on US goods, worth more than $100 billion. Similarly, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Saturday that she ordered retaliatory tariffs against the US. While speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trump said that he would "definitely" impose tariffs on European imports but refrained from providing any details regarding the size or the timing.
In the European morning on Monday, US stock index futures are down between 1.5% and 2.5%. In the meantime, the USD Index is up nearly 1% on the day at around 109.50.
EUR/USD opened with a large bearish gap and was last seen trading slightly below 1.0250, losing more than 1% on a daily basis. In the Euro area, the core Harmonized Index of Consumer Price is forecast to rise 2.6% on a yearly basis in January.
Pressured by the broad-based US Dollar strength, GBP/USD stays on the back foot early Monday and trades below 1.2300.
During the Asian trading hours, the data from Australia showed that Retail Sales declined by 0.1% on a monthly basis in December. This reading came in better than the market expectation for a decrease of 0.7% but failed to help the Australian Dollar (AUD) find support. At the time of press, AUD/USD was down 1.2% on the day at 0.6140.
USD/CAD shot higher at the weekly opening and rose above 1.4700 for the first time since 2003. Similarly, USD/MXN gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level in nearly three years at 21.2951 before retreating slightly.
After setting a new record-high above $2,800 on Friday, Gold corrects lower on Monday and trades below $2,790.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.0200 as Trump announces tariffs
EUR/USD stays under heavy bearish pressure and declines toward 1.0200 on Monday. Following US President Donald Trump's tariff announcements on imports from Canada, Mexico and China, the US Dollar (USD) gathers strength and weighs on the pair.
Top altcoins Solana and Cardano crash amid fears of President Trump’s tariffs
Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) prices continue to trade in red on Monday after falling over 15% the previous week. On Saturday, the implementation of the United States (US) President Donald Trump’s announced tariffs on major trading partners, including China, Canada, and Mexico, exerted some selling pressure on the overall crypto market.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2300 on broad USD strength
GBP/USD continues its decline for the fifth consecutive session and trades below 1.2300. The negative shift seen in risk mood following US President Donald Trump's tariff announcements boosts the US Dollar, forcing the pair to push lower.
Gold retreats below $2,800 as US Dollar rallies on Trump tariffs
Gold pulls away from the record-high it set above $2,810 on Friday and trades below $2,790 early Monday. The US Dollar benefits from the souring market mood and drags XAU/USD lower after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on Mexican, Canadian and Chinese goods entering the US.
Week ahead – Nonfarm Payrolls and BoE decision in the spotlight
Dollar continues to be driven by tariff headlines. Nonfarm Payrolls to reshape Fed expectations. BoE to cut by 25bps; focus to fall on forward guidance. Canadian jobs report key for BoC’s next move.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.