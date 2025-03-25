Forex Today: US Dollar holds ground ahead of confidence data

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, March 25:

Following a quiet start to the week, the US Dollar (USD) gathered strength in the American session on Monday and the USD Index closed the fourth consecutive day in positive territory. The USD Index holds comfortably above 104.00 early Tuesday as market focus shifts to the US CB Consumer Confidence Index data for February. The US economic calendar will also feature New Home Sales data and regional manufacturing surveys and investors will pay close attention to comments from central bank officials.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.31% 0.09% 0.95% -0.20% -0.10% 0.34% 0.20% EUR -0.31% -0.33% 0.11% -0.47% -0.43% 0.07% -0.07% GBP -0.09% 0.33% 0.84% -0.77% -0.13% 0.40% 0.15% JPY -0.95% -0.11% -0.84% -1.14% -1.06% -0.59% -0.75% CAD 0.20% 0.47% 0.77% 1.14% 0.15% 0.54% 0.40% AUD 0.10% 0.43% 0.13% 1.06% -0.15% 0.51% 0.37% NZD -0.34% -0.07% -0.40% 0.59% -0.54% -0.51% -0.07% CHF -0.20% 0.07% -0.15% 0.75% -0.40% -0.37% 0.07% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The data from the US showed on Monday that the economic activity in the private sector expanded at an accelerating pace in March, as the S&P Global Composite PMI climbed to 53.5 from 51.6. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump reiterated their plan to issue additional tariffs on automobiles, aluminum, and pharmaceuticals "soon." Wall Street's main indexes gathered bullish momentum on improving risk mood and registered strong gains on Monday. In the European morning on Tuesday, US stock index futures trade marginally lower on the day.

While speaking before the Japanese parliament on Tuesday, Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said they need some time to consider what to do with ETF holdings. After rising nearly 1% on Monday, USD/JPY edged higher in the Asian session on Tuesday and touched its strongest level since early March near 151.00 before correcting lower toward 105.50 by the European morning.

After rising in the European session on Monday, EUR/USD reversed its direction and ended the day with small losses. The pair fluctuates in a relatively tight channel slightly below 1.0800 in the European session on Tuesday. The European economic calendar will offer business sentiment data from Germany.

GBP/USD closed marginally lower on Monday after erasing the majority of its daily gains in the American session. The pair stays on the back foot early Tuesday and trades at around 1.2900.

Gold struggled to find demand in the risk-positive market atmosphere and closed in negative territory for the third consecutive day on Monday. XAU/USD stays relatively quiet on Tuesday and trades above $3,000.