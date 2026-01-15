Forex Today: US Dollar gains as Fed rate holding bets grow

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading near the 99.35 price region, trimming half of its gains late in the American session on Thursday, supported by encouraging United States (US) data. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending January 10 came in at 198K, below the 215K expected by economists and better than the 207K from the previous week.

Here is what you need to know on Friday, January 16:

Meanwhile, trading across the FX board remains choppy amid high levels of uncertainty.

Earlier this week, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell spoke out against the US President Donald Trump administration's decision to subpoena him, saying it amounted to an attempt to intimidate the US central bank into delivering lower interest rates. Trump stated on Wednesday that he has no plans to fire Powell despite the Justice Department's criminal investigation into the Fed Chair.

Also, Trump said on Thursday that Iran has “no plan for executions,” amid fears for the fate of detained anti-government protesters. Nonetheless, the US President declined to rule out military action, saying his administration will wait and see.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.25% 0.31% -0.06% 0.05% -0.32% 0.04% 0.31% EUR -0.25% 0.07% -0.31% -0.20% -0.56% -0.21% 0.07% GBP -0.31% -0.07% -0.38% -0.26% -0.63% -0.28% -0.00% JPY 0.06% 0.31% 0.38% 0.10% -0.26% 0.07% 0.37% CAD -0.05% 0.20% 0.26% -0.10% -0.36% -0.01% 0.27% AUD 0.32% 0.56% 0.63% 0.26% 0.36% 0.37% 0.63% NZD -0.04% 0.21% 0.28% -0.07% 0.01% -0.37% 0.27% CHF -0.31% -0.07% 0.00% -0.37% -0.27% -0.63% -0.27% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

EUR/USD slipped below the 1.1600 level as strong US data boosted the Fed's hold outlook. Traders now await the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data from Germany, which is due on Friday.

GBP/USD slipped below the 1.3400 price zone, even though the United Kingdom (UK) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for November printed higher than the 0.1% forecasted at 0.3%.

USD/JPY is muted near 158.50, and traders remain wary of intervention following strong warnings ahead of Japan's election.

AUD/USD rockets upwards as the Australian Consumer Inflation Expectations figure eased to 4.6% in January from 4.7% in the previous month. The better tone of equities also underpinned the Aussie.

Gold retreats to near $4,600 as expectations for a Fed rate pause grow.