Forex Today: US Dollar finds its feet amid cautious optimism

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, September 12:
Markets are seeing a bit of a recovery in risk sentiment after Reuters reported, citing sources, Country Garden, China's largest private property developer, has won approval from its creditors to extend the repayments on six onshore bonds by three years. Asian indices are posting modest gains, further supported by the tech stocks rally on Wall Street overnight.
Tesla jumped 10.1%, Amazon climbed 3.5% and Meta Platforms rose 3.2%. Apple rose 0.7% ahead of a Tuesday event where it the company is expected to release its latest iPhone model.
Amidst risk reset, the US S&P 500 futures have pared early losses but struggle with the recovery, as investors continue to trade with caution, weighing the recent policy guidance from the Chinese and Japanese central banks. A sense of caution also prevails ahead of Wednesday’s all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the United States, which will indicate where the US Federal Reserve (Fed) has further to go on rate increases.
The US Dollar is finding a floor after losing the most in two months on Monday, although the upside could be limited, in the absence of high-impact US economic data releases and a sluggish performance in the US Treasury bond yields.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.11%
|-0.02%
|0.03%
|0.02%
|0.15%
|0.16%
|0.00%
|EUR
|-0.10%
|-0.10%
|-0.08%
|-0.06%
|0.06%
|0.07%
|-0.09%
|GBP
|0.00%
|0.09%
|0.02%
|0.03%
|0.14%
|0.16%
|0.00%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|0.07%
|-0.04%
|0.00%
|0.12%
|0.14%
|-0.03%
|AUD
|-0.07%
|0.04%
|-0.07%
|-0.04%
|0.08%
|0.11%
|-0.05%
|JPY
|-0.17%
|-0.07%
|-0.18%
|-0.14%
|-0.14%
|0.00%
|-0.16%
|NZD
|-0.16%
|-0.08%
|-0.17%
|-0.15%
|-0.14%
|-0.01%
|-0.16%
|CHF
|0.00%
|0.09%
|-0.01%
|0.02%
|0.01%
|0.15%
|0.17%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
USD/JPY is extending the recovery toward 147.00 after Hiroshige Seko, Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) Upper House secretary-general, said that “BoJ Gov Ueda has said that exit from the easy policy will be after achieving the 2% inflation target.”
EUR/USD is consolidating its rebound near 1.0750, as traders brace for Germany’s ZEW survey. Euro traders digest the EU Commission’s downgrade to the Eurozone’s growth forecasts. GBP/USD is holding its range above the 1.2500 threshold after the mixed UK jobs report showed that earnings grew at a joint-record pace while unemployment rose in the economy. Meanwhile, Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Catherine Mann said on Monday, "I would rather err on the side of over-tightening. But, if I am wrong, and inflation decelerates more quickly and activity deteriorates more significantly, I will not hesitate to cut rates.”
AUD/USD is trading back and forth in a 25 pips range above 0.6400, as the renewed China optimism is offset by a pause in the US Dollar sell-off. Meanwhile, USD/CAD is reapproaching the 1.3600 mark, notwithstanding the latest upswing in WTI prices.
Gold price is holding steady while defending the critical 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1,920 amid a lack of fresh catalysts and pre-US inflation data repositioning.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured below 1.0750, looks to German ZEW survey
EUR/USD struggles to capitalize on the overnight strong move up and trades with a mild negative bias below 1.0700 early Tuesday. The pair finds some support from a US Dollar rebound and a cautious market mood. German ZEW survey is next in focus.
GBP/USD battles 1.2500 after mixed UK jobs report
GBP/USD is battling 1.2500 after the mixed UK employment data failed to impress Pound Sterling buyers. The pair is feeling the pull of gravity, as the US Dollar is finding its feet amid a cautious market environment.
Gold lacks firm direction as traders await US CPI on Wednesday
Gold price trades with a positive bias for the second straight day and holds above the 200-day SMA. Subdued US Dollar price action and looming recession risks offer some support to the XAU/USD. The upside seems limited ahead of the US CPI on Wednesday and Thursday's ECB policy meeting.
Cardano price plummets despite rise in development activity and transaction volume, why?
Cardano price has been on a downtrend since September 2021, with no meaningful attempts to break higher. This persistent southbound move is accompanied by a steady rise in transaction volume and a steep rise in development activity.
The Fed doesn’t obey CPI, but still, CPI sets the tone
The big news this week will be US CPI on Wednesday and the ECB policy meeting the next day. In the US, we also get PPI, retail sales and the usual jobless claims.