Forex Today: US Dollar extends slide ahead of NFP revisions

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, September 9:
The US Dollar (USD) struggles to find demand early Tuesday after posting losses against its major rivals on Monday. Later in the day, NFIB Business Optimism Index for August will be featured in the US economic calendar. More importantly, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the preliminary benchmark revisions to employment data.
US Dollar Price Last 7 Days
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. US Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.44%
|-0.15%
|-0.10%
|0.37%
|-0.83%
|-0.76%
|-1.04%
|EUR
|0.44%
|0.28%
|0.36%
|0.82%
|-0.34%
|-0.32%
|-0.60%
|GBP
|0.15%
|-0.28%
|0.08%
|0.53%
|-0.64%
|-0.63%
|-0.88%
|JPY
|0.10%
|-0.36%
|-0.08%
|0.45%
|-0.75%
|-0.66%
|-0.92%
|CAD
|-0.37%
|-0.82%
|-0.53%
|-0.45%
|-1.22%
|-1.09%
|-1.40%
|AUD
|0.83%
|0.34%
|0.64%
|0.75%
|1.22%
|0.05%
|-0.23%
|NZD
|0.76%
|0.32%
|0.63%
|0.66%
|1.09%
|-0.05%
|-0.28%
|CHF
|1.04%
|0.60%
|0.88%
|0.92%
|1.40%
|0.23%
|0.28%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Growing expectations of the Federal Reserve (Fed) opting for multiple rate cuts this year weighed on the USD at the beginning of the week, with the USD Index losing 0.3% and posting its lowest daily close since late July on Monday. Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes edged higher to close the day with modest gains. Early Tuesday, US stock index futures trade in positive territory.
During the Asian trading hours, the data from Australia showed that Westpac Consumer Confidence slumped to -3.1% in September from 5.7% in August. Furthermore, National Australia Bank's Business Confidence Index dropped to 4 in August from 8 in July. After rising more than 0.5% on Monday, AUD/USD seems to have entered a consolidation phase at around 0.6600 on Tuesday.
French Prime Minister François Bayrou lost the confidence vote, as anticipated, on Monday. President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce a replacement in the coming days. Despite the political turmoil in France, EUR/USD benefited from the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the USD and closed in positive territory on Monday. In the European session on Tuesday, the pair fluctuates in a narrow range above 1.1750.
Gold extended its rally on Monday and continued to stretch higher to touch a new record-high near $3,660 on Tuesday. XAU/USD corrects lower in the European morning and trades below $3,650.
GBP/USD registered modest gains on Monday, supported by the persistent USD weakness. The pair holds its ground and trades in positive territory above 1.3550 early Tuesday.
USD/JPY remains under bearish pressure and declines toward 147.00 in the European session on Tuesday. Japan's trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa earlier in the day that US tariffs on Japanese goods, including cars and auto parts, are set to be lowered by September 16.
Nonfarm Payrolls FAQs
Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) are part of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics monthly jobs report. The Nonfarm Payrolls component specifically measures the change in the number of people employed in the US during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
The Nonfarm Payrolls figure can influence the decisions of the Federal Reserve by providing a measure of how successfully the Fed is meeting its mandate of fostering full employment and 2% inflation. A relatively high NFP figure means more people are in employment, earning more money and therefore probably spending more. A relatively low Nonfarm Payrolls’ result, on the either hand, could mean people are struggling to find work. The Fed will typically raise interest rates to combat high inflation triggered by low unemployment, and lower them to stimulate a stagnant labor market.
Nonfarm Payrolls generally have a positive correlation with the US Dollar. This means when payrolls’ figures come out higher-than-expected the USD tends to rally and vice versa when they are lower. NFPs influence the US Dollar by virtue of their impact on inflation, monetary policy expectations and interest rates. A higher NFP usually means the Federal Reserve will be more tight in its monetary policy, supporting the USD.
Nonfarm Payrolls are generally negatively-correlated with the price of Gold. This means a higher-than-expected payrolls’ figure will have a depressing effect on the Gold price and vice versa. Higher NFP generally has a positive effect on the value of the USD, and like most major commodities Gold is priced in US Dollars. If the USD gains in value, therefore, it requires less Dollars to buy an ounce of Gold. Also, higher interest rates (typically helped higher NFPs) also lessen the attractiveness of Gold as an investment compared to staying in cash, where the money will at least earn interest.
Nonfarm Payrolls is only one component within a bigger jobs report and it can be overshadowed by the other components. At times, when NFP come out higher-than-forecast, but the Average Weekly Earnings is lower than expected, the market has ignored the potentially inflationary effect of the headline result and interpreted the fall in earnings as deflationary. The Participation Rate and the Average Weekly Hours components can also influence the market reaction, but only in seldom events like the “Great Resignation” or the Global Financial Crisis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1700 post-US PPI
EUR/USD trades in a vacillating price action and hovers around the 1.1700 neighbourhood amid the equally inconclusive performance of the US Dollar on Wednesday. In the meantime, the pair remained mostly apathetic after US Producer Prices came in short of initial estimates in August.
Gold clings to daily gains around $3,650
Gold resumes its uptrend following Tuesday’s hiccup, revisiting the $3,650 zone per troy ounce following the release of US Producer Prices. In the meantime, the US Dollar trades in an irresolute fashion and US yields retreat across different time frames.
GBP/USD stays range-bound near 1.3550
GBP/USD clocks humble gains, although it still trades below the 1.3550 zone on Wednesday, all in response to the lack of clear direction in the Greenback and the widespread cautious stance in the FX universe. Attention shifts to Thursday's release of US CPI data amid speculation of a rate cut by the Fed as soon as next week.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin reclaims $112,000, Ethereum and XRP eye mid-week rebound
Bitcoin rises above $112,000 as the broader crypto market middle recovers. Ethereum extends sideways trading above key support as ETH ETFs break six-day outflow streak. XRP is on the verge of a technical breakout, eyeing $3.35 in the short-term and the $3.66 record high in the medium-term.
Why India still matters despite tariffs and tensions
India remains one of the world’s most compelling growth markets — a $4 trillion economy with demographics, digitization, and capital-market depth that global investors crave for diversification. But the halo comes with sharper edges.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.