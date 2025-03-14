Forex Today: US Dollar extends recovery, Gold holds near record-high

Here is what you need to know on Friday, March 14:

The US Dollar (USD) holds its ground in the European morning on Friday, with the USD Index staying in positive territory near 104.00 after posting modest gains for two consecutive days. The US economic calendar will feature the University of Michigan's preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index data for March heading into the weekend.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.05% -0.06% 0.61% 0.40% 0.07% -0.01% 0.46% EUR 0.05% -0.04% 0.69% 0.46% 0.22% 0.01% 0.40% GBP 0.06% 0.04% 0.65% 0.47% 0.26% 0.00% 0.51% JPY -0.61% -0.69% -0.65% -0.22% -0.48% -0.70% -0.07% CAD -0.40% -0.46% -0.47% 0.22% -0.37% -0.41% 0.04% AUD -0.07% -0.22% -0.26% 0.48% 0.37% -0.19% 0.24% NZD 0.01% -0.01% -0.01% 0.70% 0.41% 0.19% 0.55% CHF -0.46% -0.40% -0.51% 0.07% -0.04% -0.24% -0.55% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer announced late Thursday that he plans to vote to keep the government open as the chamber prepares to take up a GOP stopgap bill continuing government funding Friday. US stock index futures were last seen rising between 0.5% and 0.8% after Wall Street's main indexes registered large losses on Thursday. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady, slightly below 4.3%.

In the early European session, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported that the UK's Gross Domestic Product contracted by 0.1% on a monthly basis in January. Other data showed that Manufacturing Production and Industrial Production decreased by 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively, in the same period. These figures came in weaker than analysts' estimates and caused Pound Sterling to come under pressure. At the time of press, GBP/USD was trading in the red below 1.2950.

Gold preserved its bullish momentum and rose more than 1.8% on Thursday. After reaching a new record-high above $2,990 during the Asian trading hours on Friday, XAU/USD seems to have entered a consolidation phase near $2,980.

EUR/USD struggles to gain traction and trades slightly below 1.0850 in the European morning on Friday. In a social media post on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that he would seek to impose his 200% tariff on European wines and champagne. In response, French Finance Minister Eric Lombard said Trump's threat to augment tariffs on French liquor imports were not a surprise and called his actions an "idiotic war."

USD/CAD rose about 0.5% on Thursday and erased Wednesday's losses. The pair stays relatively quiet and fluctuates around 1.4400 early Friday. Canada's Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc said late Thursday that tariffs are harmful to both the US and Canada, adding that moving forward with dialogue is crucial.

After posting small losses on Thursday, USD/JPY gathers bullish momentum and rises about 0.8% on the day near 149.00 on Friday. Japan's largest trade union group Rengo announced on Friday that the first-round data showed an average wage hike of 5.46% for fiscal year 2025, below the 6.09% hike demanded.