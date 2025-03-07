Forex Today: US Dollar continues to retreat ahead of key employment data

Here is what you need to know on Friday, March 7:
The US Dollar (USD) Index continues to edge lower on Friday and remains on track to post its largest weekly loss since November 2022. In the second half of the day, February employment data from the US, which will feature Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate and wage inflation figures, will be watched closely by market participants.
US Dollar PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-4.16%
|-2.50%
|-1.98%
|-0.99%
|-1.62%
|-2.13%
|-2.41%
|EUR
|4.16%
|1.62%
|2.03%
|3.11%
|2.55%
|1.92%
|1.63%
|GBP
|2.50%
|-1.62%
|0.51%
|1.47%
|0.91%
|0.30%
|0.02%
|JPY
|1.98%
|-2.03%
|-0.51%
|1.23%
|0.42%
|-0.11%
|-0.45%
|CAD
|0.99%
|-3.11%
|-1.47%
|-1.23%
|-0.48%
|-1.15%
|-1.44%
|AUD
|1.62%
|-2.55%
|-0.91%
|-0.42%
|0.48%
|-0.60%
|-0.89%
|NZD
|2.13%
|-1.92%
|-0.30%
|0.11%
|1.15%
|0.60%
|-0.29%
|CHF
|2.41%
|-1.63%
|-0.02%
|0.45%
|1.44%
|0.89%
|0.29%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
After suffering heavy losses against its major rivals in the first half of the week, the USD continues to weaken, albeit at a softer pace. Markets expect Nonfarm Payrolls to rise by 160,000 in February, following the 143,000 increase recorded in January. Later in the American session, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell, as well as some other policymakers, will be delivering speeches before the Fed's blackout period starts on Saturday. At the time of press, the USD Index was fluctuating in negative territory below 104.00, losing about 3.4% on a weekly basis.
During the Asian trading hours, the data from China showed Exports rose by 2.3% on a yearly basis in February, while Imports declined by 8.4% in the same period. In turn, China's trade surplus widened to $170.51 billion from $104.84 billion in January. AUD/USD stays on the back foot early Friday and trades near 0.6300.
The European Central Bank (ECB) announced on Thursday that it lowered key rates by 25 basis points (bps), as expected. In the policy statement, the ECB reiterated that future interest rate decisions will be based on the assessment of inflation outlook in light of incoming economic and financial data, dynamics of underlying inflation, and strength of monetary policy transmission. Commenting on the policy outlook, ECB President Christine Lagarde noted that the ECB will remain data-dependent and that they will make decisions on a meeting-by-meeting basis. EUR/USD closed marginally lower on Thursday but started to edge higher above 1.0800 early Friday. Meanwhile, the data from Germany showed that Factory Orders contracted by 7% on a monthly basis in January.
Statistics Canada will publish February jobs data later in the day. Investors expect the Unemployment Rate to tick up to 6.7% from 6.6% in January. After posting losses for three consecutive days, USD/CAD stays in a consolidation phase at around 1.4300 in the European morning on Friday.
GBP/USD fluctuates in a tight channel at around 1.2900 on Friday after setting a multi-month above 1.2920 on Thursday.
USD/JPY stays under bearish pressure on Friday and declined toward 147.50. Japan's Finance Minister, Katsunobu Kato, said early Friday that there have been one-sided and rapid market moves, adding that he will take appropriate action against excessive foreign exchange moves.
After reclaiming $2,900 earlier in the week, Gold struggled to preserve its bullish momentum and registered small losses on Thursday. In the European morning on Friday, XAU/USD moves sideways at around $2,910.
Nonfarm Payrolls FAQs
Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) are part of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics monthly jobs report. The Nonfarm Payrolls component specifically measures the change in the number of people employed in the US during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
The Nonfarm Payrolls figure can influence the decisions of the Federal Reserve by providing a measure of how successfully the Fed is meeting its mandate of fostering full employment and 2% inflation. A relatively high NFP figure means more people are in employment, earning more money and therefore probably spending more. A relatively low Nonfarm Payrolls’ result, on the either hand, could mean people are struggling to find work. The Fed will typically raise interest rates to combat high inflation triggered by low unemployment, and lower them to stimulate a stagnant labor market.
Nonfarm Payrolls generally have a positive correlation with the US Dollar. This means when payrolls’ figures come out higher-than-expected the USD tends to rally and vice versa when they are lower. NFPs influence the US Dollar by virtue of their impact on inflation, monetary policy expectations and interest rates. A higher NFP usually means the Federal Reserve will be more tight in its monetary policy, supporting the USD.
Nonfarm Payrolls are generally negatively-correlated with the price of Gold. This means a higher-than-expected payrolls’ figure will have a depressing effect on the Gold price and vice versa. Higher NFP generally has a positive effect on the value of the USD, and like most major commodities Gold is priced in US Dollars. If the USD gains in value, therefore, it requires less Dollars to buy an ounce of Gold. Also, higher interest rates (typically helped higher NFPs) also lessen the attractiveness of Gold as an investment compared to staying in cash, where the money will at least earn interest.
Nonfarm Payrolls is only one component within a bigger jobs report and it can be overshadowed by the other components. At times, when NFP come out higher-than-forecast, but the Average Weekly Earnings is lower than expected, the market has ignored the potentially inflationary effect of the headline result and interpreted the fall in earnings as deflationary. The Participation Rate and the Average Weekly Hours components can also influence the market reaction, but only in seldom events like the “Great Resignation” or the Global Financial Crisis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to multi-month highs above 1.0850
EUR/USD gathers bullish momentum and trades at its highest level since early November above 1.0850 on Friday. The US Dollar struggles to shake off the bearish pressure as investors await February employment data, allowing the pair to stretch higher.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.2900 as USD selloff continues
Following a consolidation phase in the Asian session, GBP/USD regains its traction and trades above 1.2900 in the European session. Ahead of the highly-anticipated US jobs data, retreating US Treasury bond yields weigh on the USD and support the pair.
Gold holds steady above $2,900 ahead of US NFP
Gold price remains confined in a range above $2,900 on Friday as traders keenly await the US NFP release. Rising trade tensions, the risk-off mood, and a weaker USD lend support to the precious metal. Bets for more interest rate cuts by the Fed contribute to limiting losses for XAU/USD.
Nonfarm Payrolls forecast: US job growth set to rebound in February after weak January data
Nonfarm Payrolls are expected to rise by 160K in February, following the 143K increase reported in January. The Unemployment Rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 4%.
Make Europe great again? Germany’s fiscal shift is redefining the European investment playbook
For years, Europe has been synonymous with slow growth, fiscal austerity, and an overreliance on monetary policy to keep its economic engine running. But a major shift is now underway. Germany, long the poster child of fiscal discipline, is cracking open the purse strings, and the ripple effects could be huge.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.