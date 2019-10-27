Forex Today: uncertainty rules ahead of US critical events

Here is what you need to know Monday, October 28th:
- The greenback appreciated at the end of the week, in spite of soft US data. Risk-related sentiment amid Brexit uncertainty led the way. Speculative interest preferred to take positions out of the table. EUR/UD lost the 1.1100 level, and has room to extend its decline.
- The Sterling retreated from its multi-month high against the dollar, although the movement could be considered corrective, as GBP/USD settled around the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run. The market believes that the UK would not crash out of the EU without a deal, although it ignores what’s next. A possible election, a shortened extension, PM Johnson calling for a hard-Brexit anytime, are among the possibilities.
- This week, the US will publish the preliminary estimate of Q3 GDP and the Nonfarm Payroll monthly report, while the Fed will have a monetary policy meeting. Investors would likely remain cautious ahead of these events starting next Wednesday.
- The Bank of Japan will also have a monetary policy meeting this week. Ahead of it, the holds neutral against the dollar, both demanded amid their safe-haven condition.
- Cryptocurrencies soared, with BTC/USD retreating from above 10,000.00 on Sunday. Headlines during the weekend indicate that China has passed a new law regulating the crypto market starting early January.
- Gold recover the 1,500 level amid demand for safety, a better choice than the dollar or the yen.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Risk aversion plays against the shared currency
The American dollar has advanced slowly but steadily throughout the past week, ending it with gains against most major rivals. The EUR/USD pair closed Friday at 1.1079, in spite US data released at the end of the week didn’t back the greenback.
GBP/USD: Brexit turmoil keeping Pound pressured
The GBP/USD pair reached 1.3012 at the beginning of the week, the highest since last May, but closed it in the red around 1.2830, as there’s no light at the end of the Brexit tunnel. The European Union will decide for how long it would grant a Brexit extension.
USD/JPY: Consolidating at October highs, bullish
The USD/JPY has finished the week with modest gains at 108.66, having been unable to reach a fresh October high. The pair has spent these last few days ranging amid persistent Brexit uncertainty keeping demand for safe-haven assets underpinned.
Gold rises toward $1520, hits three-week highs
Gold continues to rise, extending weekly gains on Friday. Price peaked after the beginning of the American session at $1,517.99/oz, the highest since October 3.
Bitcoin smashes 8K to the upside
Some reports are attributing the move to the previously reported story where Chinese president embraces blockchain. There has been no confirmed news to support the move.