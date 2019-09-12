Forex Today: Trump's gesture to China improves the mood ahead of the critical ECB decision

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, September 12:
- The market mood has improved after US President Donald Trump tweeted that he is delaying the new tariffs on China from October 1 to October 15 as a gesture to China that celebrates its national day on October 1. There are reports of Chinese buying of further US agricultural goods. The detente has pushed commodity currencies higher and the yen low, with USD/JPY topping 108. US yields continue their upward drift.
- Tension mounts ahead of the European Central Bank's critical decision. The ECB is set to cut rates by 10 or 20 basis points, tweak its forward guidance, and perhaps introduce a new bond-buying scheme worth 30 to 40 billion euros. The deteriorating economic situation in Germany and elsewhere in the euro-zone has been prompting this action. The high level of uncertainty regarding the measures that President Mario Draghi will announce in his penultimate decision may trigger high volatility in EUR/USD.
- Brexit: Parliament remains suspended despite the Scottish High Court's decision that the government's decision to prorogue the House of Commons is unlawful. The UK Supreme Court will hear appeals to all cases on September 17. PRime minister Boris Johnson has reiterated his stance about leaving the EU by October 31.
- US inflation figures for August are of interest ahead of the Federal Reserve's critical decision next week. A moderate acceleration from 2.2% to 2.3% is projected for the Core Consumer Price Index.
- Oil prices have stabilized after falling on Wednesday, as Trump hinted he might remove some of the sanctions against Iran. OPEC and non-OPEC members meet today to discuss the next steps.
- Cryptocurrencies are trading marginally lower, with Bitcoin around $10,000.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sidelined above 1.10, the bar set too high for ECB?
EUR/USD is trading sideways above 1.10 ahead of the all-important ECB rate decision due later today at 1145 GMT. A 10-bps rate cut and QE worth €20 billion per month are already priced-in. The EUR may rise sharply if the ECB falls short of expectations.
GBP/USD pays little heed to UK politics ahead of US CPI
GBP/USD cares less for the UK political headlines as investors await the US CPI data. The Yellowhammer report confirms previously leaked truths while PM Johnson keep struggling to hold the power. Focus on ECB, US CPI ahead.
USD/JPY extends the gains on 108.00 amid trade progress
USD/JPY is bid for the fourth straight day and hovering near fresh six-week tops reached at 108.17. The rise could be associated with the US 10-year treasury yield's recovery to 1.76% amid US-China trade optimism.
Gold: Bottoming below 1500s, bears look for a break of 1480
Gold remains heavy despite the bottoming signals below the 1,500s. The August support line has been broken but bears are not committing to short positions, likely as geopolitical uncertainties remain on the boil.
Asian stocks rise to six-week highs on easing US-China trade tensions
Asian stocks are better bid with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares trading at six-week highs, courtesy of the easing US-CN trade tensions. The index is trading 0.20% higher on the day at 512, the level last seen on Aug. 1.