Forex Today: Soaring Fed`s rate cut odds hit the greenback

Here is what you need to know on Friday, February 28th:
- The greenback plummeted as record lows in Treasury yields and collapsing Wall Street fueled speculation of an upcoming rate cut in the US. Odds for a rate cut as soon as next March have increased to 72% from 33% two days ago, according to the CME Group FedWatch tool.
- The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1006, settling just below 1.1000. The common currency got additional support from headlines suggesting that Germany would act through a fiscal stimulus program if the coronavirus hits the local economy.
- The Pound was the weakest, undermined by Brexit-related headlines. The UK government published a document outlining its priorities for trade talks. Among other things, the document showed that the kingdom is ready to walk away from the negotiation table in June if there’s no progress on talks by that point. Also, the agreement should not require the UK to follow EU standards.
- The USD/JPY pair settled below 110.00, bouncing from the critical 109.65 support. Chances are of a break lower.
- The Aussie recovered just modestly amid dollar’s weakness, while the Canadian dollar plummeted alongside crude oil prices, these last, affected by market’s fears.
- Gold eased just modestly at the end of the day, settling at around $1,640.00 a troy ounce.
- Crypto Today: Bitcoin troubles still linger underneath $9000
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.1000 after another terrible day in Wall Street
US indexes are down for a fourth consecutive day, Treasury yields plunged to record lows, all of which fueled speculation of an upcoming rate cut in the US.
AUD/USD: Bounce from multi-year lows does not change the bearish trend
The AUD/USD pair recovered from the multi-year low of 0.6541 set on Wednesday, ending the day in the 0.6580 price zone. The Aussie recovered despite dismal local data, as Private Capital Expenditure fell 2.8% in Q4 against a 0.4% advance expected.
March Madness: 5 critical (mostly) coronavirus-linked events
Coronavirus news has been hogging the headlines and now crucial figures are coming. America's "Super Tuesday" and the Non-Farm Payrolls are also eyed. All markets are set to rock in response to these events.
WTI collapses to the $46.00 mark/bbl, fresh yearly lows
There is no respite for the decline in prices of the WTI, which are now testing fresh yearly lows in the $46.00 neighbourhood.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.