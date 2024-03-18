Forex Today: Slow start to big central bank week

Here is what you need to know on Monday, March 18:

Major currency pairs fluctuate in narrow ranges to start the week as market participants refrain from taking large positions ahead of this week's critical central bank meetings and data releases. In the European session, Eurostat will release revisions to February inflation data. In the Asian trading hours on Tuesday, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce monetary policy decisions.

The US Dollar (USD) Index snapped a three-week losing streak as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed to 4.3%, gaining more than 5% on a weekly basis. The USD Index holds steady at around 130.50 in the European morning on Monday and the 10-year yield moves sideways near 4.3%. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade modestly higher in the early European session.

US Dollar price in the last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies in the last 7 days. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.49% 0.94% 0.36% 0.89% 1.64% 1.42% 0.69% EUR -0.49% 0.45% -0.14% 0.40% 1.15% 0.94% 0.21% GBP -0.94% -0.44% -0.58% -0.04% 0.72% 0.50% -0.23% CAD -0.36% 0.13% 0.57% 0.53% 1.28% 1.06% 0.33% AUD -0.90% -0.40% 0.04% -0.54% 0.76% 0.54% -0.20% JPY -1.65% -1.15% -0.46% -1.31% -0.75% -0.20% -0.97% NZD -1.44% -0.94% -0.49% -1.08% -0.53% 0.22% -0.74% CHF -0.69% -0.19% 0.25% -0.32% 0.21% 0.95% 0.74% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Earlier in the day, the data from China showed that January-February Retail Sales rose 5.5% on a yearly basis in February, this reading came in better than the market expectation for an increase of 5.2%. Additionally, Industrial Production expanded by 7% in the same period, surpassing analysts' estimate of 5%. In a press conference on Monday, China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) noted the national economy continued to recover and turn for the better in the January-February period, with macro policies taking effect. The NBS also noted that the foundation for economic recovery and growth needs to be "further consolidated."

The RBA is forecast to leave the policy rate unchanged at 4.35%. After falling nearly 1% in the previous week, AUD/USD stays in a consolidation phase slightly above 0.6550 in the European morning on Monday.

The BoJ announced on Monday that it will conduct an unscheduled bond operation, offering to buy 3 trillion yen of bonds (JGBs) in an agreement starting on Tuesday and ending on Thursday. Markets are still uncertain about whether the BoJ will end its negative interest rate policy following the March meeting. USD/JPY rose over 1% last week and stabilized above 149.00.

EUR/USD failed to stage a rebound following Thursday's sharp decline and closed the previous week in negative territory. Early Monday, the pair moves up and down in a tight channel slightly below 1.0900.

GBP/USD fell nearly 1% and registered its largest one-week loss since December last week. The pair stays below 1.2750 in the early European morning.

Gold closed in negative territory last week and continued to stretch lower to start the new week. At the time of press, XAU/USD was down nearly 0.5% on a daily basis below $2,150.

