Forex Today: risk aversion and data favored the greenback

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, September 24th:
- EUR/USD extended its decline to 1.0977 on the back of a steeper contraction in manufacturing activity, according to Markit. It settled just below the 1.1000 figure, retaining a sour tone heading into Tuesday’s opening.
- GBP/USD settled near a daily low of 1.2412, as no progress was reported around the Irish backstop issue. UK PM Johnson down-talked chances of reaching a deal in an upcoming summit with EU counterparts this week.
- Safe-haven gold extended its advance amid uncertainty surrounding US-China trade talks. Japanese yen was unable to sustain early gains, closed the day unchanged against the dollar.
- US Markit Markit PMI and Composite PMI beat expectations, offsetting the dismal mood and helping Wall Street to close in the green. The Services index mixed the market’s expectations but remained in expansion territory.
- US Treasury yields ended the day little changed, after falling to fresh lows in pre-opening trading.
EUR/USD settles just below 1.1000
First weighed by risk aversion, later by poor EU data, the shared currency remains weak amid a steeper economic downturn in September as reported by Markit. A better market mood in US trading hours helped it bounce from 1.0977.
GBP/USD depressed alongside hopes for a Brexit deal
The lack of progress in talks between the UK and the EU to replace the Irish backstop is somehow denting bulls’ hopes. GBP/USD correcting lower, not yet at risk of turning bearish.
USD/JPY extends consolidation near 107.50 following intraday selloff
The USD/JPY pair traded in a very tight range during the Asian session near the 107.70 mark but came under strong bearish pressure in the European morning after the disappointing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) readings from the euro area and Germany revived concerns over a global economic slowdown and ramped up the demand for safe-haven assets such as the JPY.
Gold rises further above $1520, hits two-week highs
Gold broke to the upside during the American session and extended gains. It reached at $1,526 the strongest level in two weeks.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bakkt to the Future
Today is the day – the release of futures on Bitcoin by ICE – owner among others by the all-powerful NYSE. This initiative, channeled through the trading platform Bakkt, will allow trading futures on Bitcoin with delivery to maturity.