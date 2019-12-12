Forex Today: Powell punches dollar, Boris' judgment day, Trump's tariffs decision, Lagarde's ECB debut

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, December 12:
The US dollar remains on the back foot after Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, clarified that his personal bar for raising rates is high. He first wants to see significant and persistent inflation before hiking. Earlier, the Fed left rates unchanged as expected and signaled no changes in 2020 via its dot-plot.
Sino-American relations: President Donald Trump is set to meet his trade negotiators today to discuss the next steps ahead of the December 15 deadline to impose new tariffs on China. Recent reports suggest that the world's largest economies have made progress in talks, but that Trump has yet to decide. Some speculate that the president will move forward with tariffs, and that is not priced in by markets.
UK elections: The latest opinion polls are showing a lead of around nine points for the Conservatives over Labour, but in many constituencies the race is tight. The recent YouGov MRP poll has shown a substantial narrowing of the projected Tory majority to 28 seats against 68 in its previous survey. GBP/USD has been hovering above 1.32 as tension is mounting. Rainy weather awaits voters.
See UK Elections Preview: Five scenarios for the vote and potentially wild GBP/USD reactions
EUR/USD is trading at six-week highs around 1.1150, buoyed by USD weakness and ahead of Christine Lagarde's first decision as president of the European Central Bank. Economists expect her to leave policies unchanged after the massive and controversial stimulus from her predecessor Mario Draghi. Recent economic figures have been encouraging but growth remains meager. Lagarde is set to announce a policy review for the first time in a decade.
See ECB Preview: How Lagarde's debut December decision may drive EUR/USD higher, three scenarios
The Swiss National Bank is set to leave its Libor Rate unchanged at -0.75%. The SNB has not altered its rate since removing the EUR/CHF peg in the infamous "SNBomb" in January 2015.
The US producer prices report is set to show moderate rises in November. The Core Consumer Price Index (Core CPI) came out at 2.3% as expected.
USD/CAD is trading below 1.32 ahead of a speech by Stephen Poloz, Governor of the Bank of Canada. Oil prices have stabilized with WTI trading around $59.
Cryptocurrencies have been consolidating losses, with Bitcoin trading above $7,100.
News previews:
- Swiss rate decision (USD/CHF)
- ECB decision (EUR/USD)
- UK elections (GBP/USD)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD sits at nine-month highs on the UK election day
GBP/USD is solidly bid at nine-month highs above 1.3200 on the UK election day. Sterling has rallied by 10% since early September. Markets seem to have priced in a Conservative victory. Investors are hedged for an unexpected election outcome.
EUR/USD: Bulls look to ECB for further upside beyond five-week high
EUR/USD logs in the fourth consecutive daily gain following the Fed’s accommodative stance. Second-tier German, EU data will offer intermediate moves ahead of the ECB. Trade/political headlines will also be on market players’ radar.
Forex Today: In wait-and-see mode as GBP tops on UK election day; ECB and tariffs eyed
A quiet Asian affair across the financial markets this Super Thursday, as markets remained in a wait-and-see mode, digesting the dovish Fed outcome while gearing up for the key events for the day – the ECB rate decision and UK election.
Gold: Outlook neutral despite post-Fed rally
Gold's short-term outlook remains neutral with prices trapped in a sideways channel. The yellow metal jumped from $1,467 to $1,479 after Federal Reserve's President Powell sent the US dollar lower by mentioning high inflation as a prerequisite for rate hikes.
USD/JPY consolidates FOMC-led losses, awaits tariffs update
USD/JPY holds steady around 108.55 in the Asian trades, as all eyes remain on the US tariffs update for fresh trading impetus. Markets responded to the Fed's dovish stunt overnight by selling US dollar across the board.