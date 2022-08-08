Here is what you need to know on Monday, August 8:
Boosted by the upbeat July jobs report, the US Dollar Index (DXY) gained 0.8% on Friday and ended up snapping a two-week losing streak. Markets stay relatively quiet early Monday and the DXY consolidates Friday's gains. The European economic docket will feature the Sentix Investor Confidence Index data for August. There won't be any high-impact data releases from the US and the risk perception could drive the market action in the second half of the day. The US stock index futures are up modestly in the European morning, pointing to a neutral market mood.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 528,000 in July, surpassing the market expectation of 250,000 by a wide margin. According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 75 basis points Fed rate hike in September now stands at 68.5%, compared to 29% a week ago. With hawkish Fed bets dominating the markets, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed above 2.8%. In an appearance before the Kansas Bankers Association over the weekend, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that she strongly supports super-sized rate increases to fight inflation.
NFP Analysis: America's labor market is red hot, only weak inflation could dethrone King Dollar.
Meanwhile, China is reportedly continuing the military drills in the seas and skies around Taiwan on Monday. Ahead of the weekend, China’s Foreign Ministry announced that they will sanction US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her visit to Taiwan.
The data from China showed that the trade surplus widened to $101.26 billion in July from $97.94 billion in June. On a yearly basis, Exports rose by 18% in that period, surpassing analysts' estimate of 15%.
During the Asian trading hours, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Inflation Expectations for the third quarter declined to 3.07% from 3.29% in the previous quarter. NZD/USD's reaction to this data was relatively muted, however, and the pair was last seen trading at 0.6240, where it was up 0.24% on a daily basis.
EUR/USD dropped below 1.0250 after the US jobs report on Friday but managed a erase a portion of its daily losses. Nevertheless, the pair continues to trade below 1.0200 at the beginning of the week.
After having snapped a two-week winning streak, GBP/USD trades in a relatively tight range below 1.2100 early Monday.
Fueled by surging yields and the broad-based dollar strength, USD/JPY gained more than 200 pips on Friday. The pair continues to edge higher toward 135.50 in the European morning.
Gold lost its bullish momentum on Friday and suffered heavy losses. XAU/USD moves up and down in a narrow range above $1,770 on Monday.
Bitcoin gathered bullish momentum on Monday and was last seen gaining more than 2% on the day at $23.750. Ethereum trades near the upper limit of its two-week-old range near $1,700, rising 2% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0200 ahead of EU Sentix
EUR/USD is treading water below 1.0200 in early Europe. Moody’s cut Italy’s credit rating amid political jitters, Investors assess the US NFP-led big Fed rate hike bets. US-China tensions over Taiwan underpin the US dollar’s safe-haven demand. EU Sentix awaited.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.2100 amid cautious optimism
GBP/USD is edging higher towards 1.2100, underpinned by a steady US dollar amid a cautiously optimistic market mood. Bumper US NFP data ramped up aggressive Fed tightening expectations. UK political woes and a dovish BOE rate hike could cap the pound's upside.
Gold could challenge $1,750, with big Fed rate hike bets back in play
Gold price rejection at $1,795 recalls sellers, with eyes on $1,750 support again. US NFP blowout jacks up 75 bps Sept Fed rate hike bets to around 70%. The US dollar is likely to remain underpinned at the start of the inflation week.
If Tezos price clears this significant hurdle, XTZ holders are in for a treat
Tezos price shows a steady grind toward its forecasted target. This development comes after a successful breakout from a bullish pattern.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!