Forex Today: Markets will now look to inflation in Europe

The Greenback faced strong and sudden downward pressure, retreating to multi-day lows due to lower US yields and investors’ adjustments to month-end flows.
Here is what you need to know on Thursday, November 28:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) sold off to multi-day lows, breaking below the 106.00 support in tandem with extra weakness in US yields. The US markets will be closed due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
EUR/USD regained upside impulse and came closer to the key barrier at 1.0600 the figure following the strong pullback in the US Dollar. Germany’s preliminary Inflation Rate will take centre stage, seconded by EMU’s Economic Sentiment, the final Consumer Confidence gauge, the ECB’s Consumer Inflation Expectations, and speeches by the ECB’s Elderson and Lane.
GBP/USD rose markedly and flirted with weekly tops just pips away from the key 1.2700 hurdle. The UK’s Car Production figures will be published.
USD/JPY lost further ground and clinched five-week lows well south of the 151.00 support. The usual weekly Foreign Bond Investment readings will be released.
AUD/USD regained some composure and trimmed most of Tuesday’s pullback, revisiting at the same time the key 0.6500 barrier. Next on the Australian docket will be the quarterly Private Capital Expenditure, and the speech by the RBA’s Bullock.
WTI prices weakened to the vicinity of the $68.00 mark per barrel following alleviated geopolitical concerns and an unexpected strong build in US gasoline inventories, as reported by the EIA.
Gold prices added to Tuesday’s modest advance and briefly tested the $2,660 region per troy ounce on the back of the Greenback’s sell off, lower yields and further repricing of the Fed’s rate path following sticky US PCE readings. Silver prices tumbled to two-week lows, breaking below the key $30.00 mark per ounce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Extra upside now looks at 0.6550
AUD/USD managed to leave behind Tuesday’s strong decline and printed a decent recovery on Tuesday, retesting the 0.6500 zone amid the broad-based retracement in the US Dollar.
EUR/USD need to clear 1.0600 to allow for further advances
The strong sell off in the Greenback encouraged EUR/USD to set aside the previous day’s pullback and refocus on a potential visit to the key barrier at 1.0600 the figure ahead of key data releases in the euro area later in the week.
Gold eases from daily highs as bears seize control
Gold remains on the positive foot near $2,640 per troy ounce, as US inflation data matched initial estimates in October, while US yields display a negative performance across the curve.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH surges 9% with increased capital inflows, bulls set sights on $4,522
Ethereum (ETH) rallied 9% on Wednesday following increased capital inflows into ETH ETFs and a major uptick in its open interest and futures premium. If the bullish momentum sustains, ETH could overcome its yearly high resistance of $4,093 and rally to $4,522.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
